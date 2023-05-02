(KRON) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused of setting a fire that burned two classrooms at Cubberley Community Center in Palo Alto. The Palo Alto Police Department said the boy also set a small fire at an elementary school’s picnic table.

The Palo Alto Fire Department responded to the community center, located at 4000 Middlefield Road, just after midnight on Sunday after its fire alarm went off. Crews originally did not discover the fire, but at 12:53 a.m. a passerby reported seeing smoke.

The fire department returned and extinguished a fire burning in the B-Wing of the community center. PAPD said that an investigation revealed that the fire had been set intentionally adjacent to two classrooms.

The fire “severely damaged” the two classrooms, which are used for post-secondary education classes by the Palo Alto school district.

Police and fire investigators worked with the school district to identify the suspect, and he was arrested for felony arson at Greer Park (1098 Amarillo Avenue) on Monday night.

PAPD said a second fire was discovered later on Sunday morning at Ohlone Elementary School, located at 950 Amarillo Avenue. That fire burned out before it was able to cause significant damage.