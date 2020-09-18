Boy arrested after girl fatally shot in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A girl was shot and killed, and a Fresno boy arrested in an apparent homicide Wednesday in Oakland, police said Thursday.

Officers were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to the 1800 block of Solano Way in East Oakland after someone reported a shooting.

Inside a home, officers found a Pittsburg girl with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds. She died at the home, according to police.

Officers are conducting an investigation into what they said was a suspicious death. The girl’s name has not been released by police or the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

