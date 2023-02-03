OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m.

Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.