(KRON) — A boy died and a man was injured in a shooting just a block away from the San Jose State University campus on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of East Williams and 10th streets around 8:50 p.m. on reports of a person shot in the area. A man and a minor boy were both found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The motive and other circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated by SJPD. The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office once the victim’s next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829 or Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov, 3829@sanjoseca.gov, 4339@sanjoseca.gov You can also call SJPD at 408-277-5283.