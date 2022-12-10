OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the 6700 block of Avenal Avenue. OPD determined the victims were connected to the shooting on 68th Avenue.

The adult male victim is listed in critical condition, according to OPD. Both victims are Oakland residents.

Police did not release any other information about their identities, including age. The identities are being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

KRON On is streaming news live now

OPD says anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.