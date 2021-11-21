Boy fatally shot in Oakland’s Fruitvale District

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – A youth was fatally shot Saturday night in Oakland’s Fruitvale District, police said.

The shooting was reported about 8:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Carrington Street, where officers found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name and age were not released.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has scheduled a press conference for Monday to discuss several incidents that police responded to over the weekend, including an officer-involved shooting in East Oakland that killed a carjacking suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Carrington Street is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

