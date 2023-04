(KRON) — A boy was taken to a trauma center after he was struck by a vehicle in Millbrae on Friday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4.

The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. at Taylor Boulevard and Palm Avenue. Police said the boy was riding his bicycle when he was struck.

The boy is being treated for head and arm injuries at the trauma center. The driver is cooperating with police, SMCSO said.

