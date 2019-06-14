Boy survives fall from San Francisco apartment

A 5-year-old boy is recovering after falling from a third-story apartment in San Francisco.

It happened Wednesday at a building on 14th and Mission.

Police say the boy fell from an open window onto the pavement, and paramedics were already treating him when officers arrived at the scene.

The injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but police are now saying the boy is expected to survive.

