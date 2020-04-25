Brandon Aiyuk: Get to know the newest 49er from ASU

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “With the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select Brandon Aiyuk,” Roger Goodell said.

After months of speculation, they’d draft a wide receiver with one of their early picks, the 49ers did just that. San Francisco traded two later-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings to move up from 31 to 25th and made ASU receiver Brandon Aiyuk the newest member of the Red and Gold.

“There was talk throughout the league that Aiyuk was one of the guys that was getting hot, and I think that’s because people started just watching the film,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “What he put on film was extremely impressive, and we decided to pounce.”

There isn’t a ton of film, Aiyuk was a one-year starter for the Sun Devils after transferring from JC Sierra College. In 2019, he finished with 65 receptions, 1,192 yards, and eight touchdowns. He also played on special teams and the 49ers hope he will continue to be versatile.

“He’s got the speed again on top, he’s got the quickness to play to play in the slot, he’s got the toughness to play over the middle, and the guy’s just completely committed to me into being as good as god ever intended him to be,” Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Aiyuk’s mother is a lifelong 49ers fan and he’s eager to prove to the team that was his childhood favorite, they made the right choice in drafting him.

“I still have a lot to learn, so I have a lot to grow in my game. I just think that for me, the ceiling is limitless,” Aiyuk said. “I don’t think there’s a ceiling to my game. That’s another exciting part because I know that I can continue to get better.”

Barring another trade, the 49ers won’t pick again until Round 5, but they couldn’t be happier with their first round.

