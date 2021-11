DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 04: Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants circles third base to score on a Alex Dickerson RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning during game one of a double header at Coors Field on May 04, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Brandon Belt is staying in the Bay.

The veteran first baseman is accepting the $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, according to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand.

The Giants extended the one-year qualifying offer to Belt on Sunday.

Brandon Belt plans to accept the $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Giants, per source. Official deadline is 5pm ET. @Joelsherman1 was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 17, 2021

Players who received a qualifying offer have until 2 p.m. Wednesday to accept or reject the offer.

Check back for updates.