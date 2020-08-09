Brawl breaks out during final game of Astros-A’s series

Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers scuffle after Athletics’ Ramon Laureano charged the dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Astros’ Humberto Castellanos during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A brawl broke out Sunday afternoon during the final game of the Astros-A’s 3-game series at the Oakland Coliseum.

Ramon Laureano and Astros bench coach exchanged a few words after Laureano was hit twice during the game.

Things quickly became physical.

Eventually, players and coaches from both teams got involved.

ASTROS AND A’S HAVE A BRAWL!! MANFRED IS GONNA BAN PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/rchcmvZypE — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) August 9, 2020

Tempers flared between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

The Athletics’ ninth straight win was far overshadowed by what erupted in the seventh inning at the Coliseum.

Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch — for the third time in the three-game series — this one by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.

The A’s may be without Ramón Laureano for a bit after this exchange with the Astros bench coach. #RootedInOakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/z7X6fst1gg — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 9, 2020

Here we go… Astros were chirping the A's Laureano from the dugout and Laureano was having none of, dugouts empty pic.twitter.com/RRTEiyX1lv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) August 9, 2020

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, and a wild scene ensued.

Players rushed out of both dugouts to join the fray. A’s and Astros players who were sitting in the seats, observing COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field.

Laureano was ejected by plate ump Ted Barrett, and the umpiring crew could easily be heard yelling at the players to “get back to the dugout!” through a ballpark with no fans.

Oakland batters were hit five times during the series, no Houston hitters were plunked.

A’s catcher Austin Allen was also ejected and Astros manager Dusty Baker was tossed a half inning earlier. Houston lost its fifth in a row overall.

Ex-Astros player Fiers didn’t pitch this series. He went public to The Athletic in November about Houston’s detailed sign-stealing scam. The Astros have won the past three division crowns, a World Series in 2017 and AL pennant last year. The A’s won 97 each in 2018 and ’19 only to lose the AL wild-card game.

Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the third and Matt Chapman connected the very next pitch, taking the score from 1-0 to 5-0 on consecutive offerings from Astros starter Cristian Javier (1-1).

Robbie Grossman also homered and Mark Canha contributed an RBI single.

The A’s (12-4) matched the 2013 club for the best record after 16 games over the last 30 years.

A’s rookie left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-0) earned his first major league win in his second career start. His day was done after allowing back-to-back two-out walks in the sixth.

The 22-year-old Luzardo outdid 23-year-old Javier in a matchup of two top pitching prospects.

Brawl between the A’s and Astros. Ramón Laureano charged the Houston dugout after getting hit in the back for the 2nd time… pic.twitter.com/Xa8zAGWfMy — Joe Hughes (@VegasJoeHughes) August 9, 2020

The A’s won the game 7-2 and swept the series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

