SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A popular San Jose taqueria was packed with customers when a brawl broke out and people fled in panic before an officer-involved shooting ensued.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata released details and surveillance video Tuesday showing a chaotic scene Sunday inside La Victoria Restaurant across the street from San Jose State University’s campus.

Two groups of men exchanged punches and wrestled each other to the ground while customers and employees ran, surveillance video showed.

One of the men fighting wrestled a gun away from an assailant. When he stepped out of the taqueria’s front door, he was met by half a dozen police officers with guns drawn.

An officer’s body worn camera shows the man holding the gun. (SJPD image)

Mata said the man failed to follow officers’ orders to drop the gun, and he was still holding the gun when he was shot by one officer.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mata said the man who originally brought the ghost gun to La Victoria and brandished it during the brawl will face criminal charges. He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a ghost gun.

It does not appear that the man who was shot will face any criminal charges.

Officers who responded to the 3:11 a.m. brawl on Sunday believed that the incident was connected to a homicide that had occurred just 30 minutes earlier, 200 feet away, on San Carlos Street, Mata said. The killer had fled on foot with the gun, and was likely still in the area.

But the homicide and brawl happened closely together merely because of a freak coincidence, investigators later discovered.

Surveillance videos inside La Victoria recorded a violent fight. (SJPD image)

Mata described a timeline of events to reporters at a press conference held Tuesday afternoon.

The homicide happened at 2:43 a.m. Sunday on south Fourth Street near San Carlos Street. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The shooter was reported to have fled on foot and still had the handgun. While managing the homicide crime scene, officers were flagged down and called to deal with yet another firearm-related incident less than half a block away,” Mata said.

BREAKING: The San Jose Police Chief just released surveillance video showing a brawl breaking out inside a popular San Jose taqueria. People fled in panic before an officer-involved shooting ensued. https://t.co/0jTy7rOP5l pic.twitter.com/jMyDCxFG7Z — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) March 29, 2022

“(La Victoria Restaurant) was crowded with late night customers. Two groups became involved in a verbal argument with each other that escalated into a physical fight. Surveillance footage from inside the restaurant captured this violent fight,” Mata said.

“During the fight, one (man) produced a handgun and brandished it at another male. Seeing the gun, all of the occupants and employees began running out of the restaurant and yelling,” Mata said.

“A struggle for the gun ensues. The handgun changes possession more than once,” Mata said.

“Officers, only a few feet away from the restaurant working the homicide scene, see people running out and are told by customers that there is a fight involving a gun happening inside the restaurant,” Mata said.

A brawl broke out between two groups of men. (SJPD image)

“An officer believes that an active shooter scenario is unfolding or about to unfold. Officers also believe the incident at the restaurant could involve the outstanding homicide suspect,” Mata said.

“A team of officers approach the restaurant on foot as the fight was continuing. The fight moved out of the front door and onto the landing, where one individual was holding the handgun. Officers gave repeated commands to drop the gun. However, the individual does not drop the gun and one officer shot more than one time,” Mata said.

Despite the incident happening at 3 a.m., there were many people in the area at the time of the brawl and officer-involved shooting.

Witnesses recorded cellphone videos of officers climbing up the taqueria’s steps, aiming their guns at the front door, and one officer opening fire.

Witnesses in the cellphone videos can be heard criticizing the police for being too aggressive.

The San Jose Police Department said it hopes to clear up “misinformation” that rapidly began circulating on social media following the officer-involved shooting.

The police chief tried to put the officer’s decision to open fire in context with what the officer knew and didn’t know at the time.

Mata said, “The officer knew the homicide suspect had fled and could be in the immediate area. The officer knew that the individual holding the gun did not drop it when clearly commanded. The officer did not know who brought the gun to the restaurant.”

The police chief did not release the name of the officer.

The officer was placed on routine administrative leave while the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and SJPD further investigate the incident.