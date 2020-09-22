Brawl prompts Emeryville businesses to close early for second weekend, per police

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Some retailers in the East Bay are once again worried about their businesses.

For the second weekend in a row, police say a large group of teens fighting along Bay Street in Emeryville prompted the businesses to close early.

For many, they had just reopened after months of being closed because of COVID-19.

A wild and chaotic scene in Emeryville Saturday afternoon.

Emeryville police swarmed the shopping area after reports of 150 to 200 teens started fighting.

The crowds so large police called in for back from Oakland police.

It was the second weekend in a row police were called here for a large crowd fighting.

The incident caused hard hit businesses to close its doors early — Some by 3-hours.

None of them wanted to talk on camera but some tell me they are worried the incidents could put even more strain on their bottom line.

With already reduced hours, some fear, the large group of teens, who aren’t social distancing could force greater spread of COVID-19.

Potentially causing them to shut down again, when many of them just reopened after months.

It’s also a concern for police who say kids from across the area are meeting there because of its central location.

They maintain the area is still safe.

Bay Street officials issued this statement to KRON4 saying quote:

“We have been working closely with the Emeryville Police Department. And will continue to do so. The safety and security of our shoppers, employees and retailers remains our highest priority.”

No arrests were made, and some minor damage was reported.

Emeryville police say they’re already preparing for this coming weekend, in case of another incidents.

