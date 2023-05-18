The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

(KRON) — Oakland police are investigating a brazen armed carjacking that took place in broad daylight, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of Oakport Street.

Arriving on the scene, officers learned that a vehicle with several armed individuals inside rolled up on the victim’s vehicle. The armed individuals exited the vehicle and pointed firearms at the victim, demanding the vehicle.

The victim complied out of fear, police said. The armed individuals then fled the area in both vehicles. Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.