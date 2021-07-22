Brazen car break-ins caught on camera in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man broke into several cars in broad daylight, steps away from a local bank, with a group of people around – and got away with it on Wednesday afternoon.

Now, Oakland police are asking people for help to identify the suspect.

Cameras caught a man hopping out of a dark Lexus sedan on Lakeshore Avenue near downtown Oakland around 12:30 p.m.

He’s seen on video smashing the rear window of one parked car, then moves on to the next vehicle to do the same thing.

The Oakland police chief says it took place in one of the busiest business districts.

Investigators are looking for a man who was wearing a yellow beanie, black sweatpants with yellow-gold stripes on the side, gold shoes, and a colorful jacket with the words ‘sugarhill’ written across the top.

The police precinct where this happened reports 748 auto burglaries as of June.

However, it is 41% lower compared to this time last year.

Oakland police reported last year 1,270 car break-ins by June 2020 in that area.

The police chief thanks the people who recorded the video, but also called 9-1-1.

He says no crime is too small to report.

If you have any information about the car break-ins — call the Oakland Police Departments Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951.