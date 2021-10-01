Breast Cancer Awareness: Bay Area foundation provides resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

According to the American Cancer Society, women have a one in eight chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

HERS Breast Cancer Foundation has three locations in the East Bay.

KRON4 spoke with their executive director Tina Fernandez Steckler about what resources they have for cancer patients.

For more information, visit the foundation website.