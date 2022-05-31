SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Wednesday marks the start of Pride Month, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced an ambitious goal for a specific group within the LGBTQ community. She plans on ending homelessness for transgender and gender non-conforming San Franciscans.

According to Our Trans Home SF, about half of the trans community has experienced homelessness and 70 percent of trans people in shelters have been harassed. Out of the thousands living on San Francisco’s streets, Mayor London Breed says around 400 are transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming.

On Monday, the mayor announced her four-part plan that will end homelessness for that community by 2027:

$6 million will be dedicated to short-term rental subsidies, flexible financial assistance and support of nonprofits.

$500,000 to fund behavioral health services.

At least 150 long-term housing subsidies.

A new permanent supportive housing site for LGBTQ+ youth.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey is calling the plan a groundbreaking initiative that he hopes other cities will adopt.

“This is the most vulnerable population among homeless populations, and I think this is living up to our civic creed as the city of St. Francis that doing the right thing by our transgender and gender non-conforming population,” he said.

According to the city, transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming San Franciscans are 18 times more likely to experience homelessness than the general population.

The Transgender Advocates for Justice and Accountability Coalition (TAJA) provides services for transgender women of color. The coalition’s CEO and founder, Akira Jackson, said a recent poll of 201 trans women in San Francisco found that around 36 percent experienced some form of violence.

“From the beginning, you don’t get the traditional support from family or from friends and the high suicide rates and continued violence that happens across the world,” Jackson said.

TAJA will be hosting a divinity ball on June 10. Proceeds from the event will go towards ending violence and homelessness and facilitating workforce development for trans and non-binary people.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman worked with Breed when she started Our Trans Home SF in 2019 and looks forward to working towards achieving her new goal to end homelessness.

“If you look at poverty, homelessness, all of the markers that we might have for folks struggling and in distress—transgender, gender nonconforming folks are sort of at the top of all those lists,” she said.

Mayor Breed says San Francisco is the first city in the country to commit to ending homelessness for the trans community,