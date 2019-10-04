Breed appoints Suzy Loftus as interim SF DA after Gascon resigns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed appointed Suzy Loftus as the interim District Attorney Friday.

This comes a day after George Gascon resigned from the position.

Loftus was is a former city prosecutor and was President of the San Francisco Police Commission.

She is currently a candidate in the race for DA.

The election will take place on November 5.

KRON4 recently hosted Loftus along with three other DA candidates for a debate.

>>Click here to watch the full San Francisco District Attorney debate

Gascon announced the news to his staff Thursday afternoon prior to sending a formal letter to Mayor London Breed.

The Los Angeles Times says Gascon previously signaled an interest in returning to Los Angeles, where he once served in the highest ranks of the city’s police department.

He said in January that he would not seek a third term in the Bay Area, and in the following months he held several community meetings in the Los Angeles area to discuss criminal justice topics.

First appointed in 2011, Gascon’s second term would have finished at the end of the year.