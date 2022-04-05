SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed endorsed District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney in his run for California State Assembly on Tuesday.

Haney, who represents south of Market and the Tenderloin on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, is in a run-off against David Campos for an Assembly seat. Election Day is April 19.

“I appreciate that as Budget Chair, Matt stepped up to work with me during extremely challenging times during the pandemic to craft a balanced budget that delivers the services and priorities our city needs,” Breed stated. “I’m happy to endorse his candidacy and look forward to working with him as a partner in the Assembly.”

Assembly District 17 covers three-fifths of the City and County of San Francisco, including downtown and south of Market. David Chiu had represented the district until October, when he resigned to become San Francisco City Attorney. Since that time the seat has been vacant.

Haney said he will work with Breed to address homelessness.

“As Assemblymember, I am committed to working closely with Mayor Breed to champion solutions on homelessness, housing, and affordability for all San Franciscans,” Haney stated. “San Francisco is facing tough challenges, and to confront them effectively, we need close collaboration between state and local leadership to deliver the resources our city needs. Mayor Breed and I partnered on a historic $13 billion recovery budget that brought record investments in affordable housing, solutions to homelessness, small business assistance, and mental health treatment. I look forward to continuing our work together to deliver for San Franciscans.”

Campos is a former supervisor and former chair of the city’s Democratic Party, and currently works as chief of staff for District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Campos issued a statement saying that Breed’s endorsement is a sign the two want to “maintain the status quo.”

“This endorsement was certainly not unexpected,” he stated. “In the past few weeks our momentum has surged we’ve seen the establishment rush to protect Matt Haney, whether that is the California Realtors Association, the anti-Medicare For All medical lobby, or now the mayor. Those who want to maintain the status quo will continue to support his campaign, but organizers, workers, leaders, and voters wo want real change like Medicare For All, a true living wage, and a Green New Deal will continue to support our vision for California.”