SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco could soon move into the orange tier, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.

Breed said it could happen as soon as March 24.

Orange tier means capacity increases for retail, dining, gyms and more.

Capacity will also increase for outdoor bars and more youth sports.

And for all you baseball fans, we’re working with the Giants about details for Opening Day and we’ll have more info for you soon. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 18, 2021

The mayor also teased baseball fans.

