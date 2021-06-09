Breezy conditions continue with cool temperatures and clear skies

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area is for sunny skies Wednesday with continued cooler temperatures.

Highs are expected in the 50s along the coast and in the 60s around the bay, with overnight lows about 50.

Highs will once again be on the cooler side for your midweek #BayArea forecast. Temperatures will remain about five degrees below average with #JuneGloom out of the picture. Tracking another day of breezy winds around 30 MPH or less. A weak storm will try to clip #SonomaCo Friday pic.twitter.com/pUKQudoLCP — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) June 9, 2021

Breezy conditions will continue, with locally gusty onshore winds during the afternoons and evenings. Winds could reach up to 30 mph.

Slight warming trend starts Thursday and a warming trend is forecast for this weekend and into early next week.