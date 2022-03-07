BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Two 12-year-olds were seriously injured over the weekend after Brentwood police said they set off illegal fireworks.

According to Brentwood police, they were called to the area of Birch and Third streets at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday of reports of an explosion.

When officers arrived they found a group of juveniles who had set off an “illegal aerial firework.”

Police said that a 12-year-old girl from Brentwood and a 12-year-old boy from Oakley sustained serious injuries as a result of the explosion.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with injuries to her face and hands.

The boy was airlifted to a separate hospital with major injuries to his hands and burns over a large portion of his body.

Neither sustained life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

During the investigation, police said they were able to find additional fireworks in a residence in Oakley where additional fireworks were confiscated.

“Officers will be working with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and Contra Costa County Fire Investigators in determining what if any charges will be filed in this case,” said Patrol Lieutenant Mark Louerens in a press release.