Brentwood boutique forced to close doors one week after opening due to shelter in place

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County is ordering its residents to shelter in place, to stay home, and only leave for essential services.

One boutique in Brentwood, which just opened a week ago, is now forced to shut its doors.

“We wanted to create a store where everybody who entered felt that love from us and from the community,” Karen Berg said.

It’s been just a little over a week since Randi Moser and Karen Berg opened the Alluv Place in Downtown Brentwood.

“I never had any moment of panic, I just knew, I just knew this is what we were supposed to do, I knew it,” Berg said.

Not long after filling their shop with clothes, gifts, and decor, they learned they’d have to shut their doors.

“We are not afraid, we are not scared, we are going to have to do what we have to do to get through it,” Moser said.

Beginning Tuesday, Contra Costa County is ordering all residents to shelter in place and for only essential businesses to remain open.

“A little scary but honestly I’m honest when I say this, we are worried about the nation and our health, that’s really what came to us and we’ve been ready to close. We know it’s the right thing to do,” Moser said.

The owners of Alluv Place are trying to remain positive during this time.

While their store is closed, they will be delivering letters written by community members to first responders and hospital workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe.

“We want to be the vehicle to inspire people to keep serving and keep connecting,” Berg said.

They look forward to opening their doors again soon, once everyone is healthy.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m getting a little emotional but I feel like this is the test of us who we really are we’ve said all along our first and foremost priority is building a strong community so this is our chance to walk the walk and talk the talk,” Berg said.

