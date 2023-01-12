BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday.

London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of where he was last seen.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police say if you see London or have information about his location, call Brentwood police at 925-809-7911 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

On Thursday, KRON4 also reported an 84-year-old man is missing and last seen at his Antioch home. Police said Gary Simpson has dementia and is considered at-risk.