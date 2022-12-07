Brentwood police stated that this gun was in the possession of an 18-year-old man pulled over by police. (Photo courtesy of the Brentwood Police Dept.)

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police.

Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an officer saw that the car had no headlights on.

“When speaking to Simpson, the officer noticed he was trying to conceal something in the waistband of his pants,” the post stated. “When asked, Simpson Jr. told the officer that it was a gun.”

KRON ON is streaming live news now

Simpson was arrested and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility, without incident.