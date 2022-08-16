BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – The Brentwood Police Chief, Tom Hansen, has announced his retirement set for September 30th, the city of Brentwood said in a press release. Chief Hansen has worked for the Brentwood Police Department for 27 years.

Chief Hansen became the Police Chief in 2017. He was sworn in as a police officer in 1995, working in law enforcement for 35 years.

During Chief Hansen’s time as the Chief, he worked with city officials to incorporate 12 additional positions in the police department. He also established and implemented a Naloxone program that allows all of his officers to an opiate overdose reversal medication.

In a press release from the city of Brentwood, Chief Hansen stated, “These past few years have been extremely difficult for our profession, but we have worked together with our community to successfully weather the emerging challenges.” He also thanked the community of Brentwood, saying, ”I hope I exceeded your expectations.”