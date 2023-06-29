(KRON) — A Brentwood couple were sentenced for producing and conspiring to produce child pornography, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday. Matthew Lee Pelton and Heather Electa Halwig Gharibian were sentenced to 30 years and 22 years respectively, according to United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey.

Pelton, 50, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty on Feb. 14, 2023. Gharibian, 53, also of Brentwood, pleaded guilty on Feb. 21, 2023. The DOJ states that according to plea agreements, the couple admitted that from March 29, 2021 until at least June 14, 2021, they conspired to produce and film visual depictions of two minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Using the WhatsApp messenger app, Pelton requested that Gharibian perform sexual acts on a 10-year-old child entrusted to her care. Pelton “described his arousal, gave instructions on how to perform sexual acts on the victim, and requested that Gharibian make a video of the molestation of the child,” the DOJ stated.

Gharibian performed the requested acts on the victim, filmed it, and sent it to Pelton. Two unnamed minor victims mentioned by DOJ described how ring cameras were placed throughout their house, including their bedrooms and bathrooms, allowing the couple to view them.

Papers submitted with the sentencing stated that the government argued Gharibian sexually exploited the minor victims in her care for her then-boyfriend Pelton’s sexual gratification. The government described Pelton as a “pedophile” with a predilection for preteens and teenagers.

The judge at the sentencing started that the couple stole the victims’ childhood.

In addition to the prison terms, the judge ordered the couple to serve 180 months of supervised release, beginning after their respective prison terms.