Brentwood distillery makes hand sanitizer to help with coronavirus pandemic

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Distilling — a company that produces vodka and whiskey — is now making hand sanitizer and supplying it to community members in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just feel blessed to help out,” Donny LaFlamme said. “I know this is the purpose right now to get hand sanitizer to everybody.”

People are lining up outside Bay Area Distilling in Brentwood to fill their bottles with hand sanitizer — one of many items that’s nearly impossible to find on our grocery store shelves right now.

“I couldn’t believe the need of it and that was 100-percent of the reason why we felt, let’s just get it to the people as quickly as possible,” LaFlamme said.

Donny LaFlamme produces Brentwood sweet corn vodka and whiskey at his distillery. He said his phone has been ringing off the hook with more than 30 companies reaching out — asking for hand sanitizer, which he is making with vodka that hasn’t been proofed down yet for drinking.

Last weekend, he opened his doors for just six hours and says he filled more than 2,000 bottles up with his hand sanitizer.

The line wrapped around the building.

“It started an hour before every day before we opened up,” he said. “People were standing in the rain. I think at one point there was 180 people in line.”

Next Friday, April 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 12, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., LaFlamme will be offering more hand sanitizer to anyone who is interested. All you have to do is bring a bottle.

“It’s really neat to see communities come together in times of need like this,” he said.

Bay Area Distilling is already supplying hand sanitizer to FedEx, and plans to donate some to local police and fire departments next.

Latest News Headlines: