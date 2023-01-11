Jose Pena, 19, was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022 (Brentwood Police Department).

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck by gunfire.

Jose Isidro Pena is accused of being the driver of the suspect vehicle, which police say is a silver four-door Infiniti G37 sedan (pictured below). A day after the shooting, the Infiniti was recovered for investigation by BPD.

On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed one charge of “shooting into an inhabited dwelling” against Pena. He remains in custody at Martinez Detention Facility on $250,000 bail, according to county records.

Pena was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 12:27 p.m. on a Ramey Warrant, county records say.

BPD says anyone with information about this case can call Detective Agostinho at 925-809-7870.