Brentwood golf course reopens after closing in 2018

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – More people played golf for the first time this past year than any other year, that’s according to the National Golf Foundation.

The pandemic drove people to courses because it’s an outdoor, spaced out activity.

A course that had previously closed is now reopening because of that popularity.

Years ago, people bought homes here in Shadow Lakes to live on a golf course.

It closed and the land surrounding them went from lush and green to dry and brown real quick. They’re looking forward to seeing the golf course back up and running soon.

“It’s just something else that will make our neighborhood just more beautiful,” Megan Folkman said.

This open land was once a large, public golf course just off Balfour Road in Brentwood until it closed in 2018.

“I mean, really, it’s only used for people walking dogs and stuff,” Tyler and Logan Peterson said.

Shadow Lakes opened up a driving range in late 2019 and just announced they’ll reopen a nine-hole course here in October, with hopes of eventually reopening all 18 holes.

The clubhouse and event center will also reopen this summer.

“Oh ya. I’m sure you know a lot of people are going to support it, come here especially with the kids, young families around here,” Ken Lung said.

Bill Hill, a Shadow Lakes golf club consultant, told KRON4 News the golf course originally closed three years ago due to oversaturation of courses in the East Bay and when the drought cut into profits.

He says JC Golf which operates a number of golf courses around the state will manage the facility and oversee operations.

“I’m happy for the people whose homes are on the golf course they probably bought for that specific reason. It’s better than becoming high-rise buildings or asst living I think better for the home values here for everybody and another thing for all of us to do,” Megan Folkman said.