Brentwood ice skating rink to reopen Tuesday after being targeted by vandals

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — In the East Bay, Christmas grinches ruined a Brentwood holiday tradition.

Vandals melted out “Brentwood On Ice” over the weekend.

The owner says someone messed with the valves and melted the ice rink on the biggest weekend in Brentwood during the holiday parade.

The owner and his wife have been working at the ice rink non-stop since it melted away.

As of Monday, they’ve made some major progress and things are starting to look normal again.

The owner just received new information Monday that a nearby business likely has security footage of what happened and who did it.

“Water was pouring off like a waterfall,” the owner, Tom Gregory, said. “It was melting out pretty bad. We had people lined up. We knew it was going to be our biggest Saturday in the history of the company.”

What should’ve been the biggest night for “Brentwood On Ice” was empty after the rink was targeted by vandals.

“I think they probably looked through the fence for an easy way to do damage and probably assumed that maybe they were going to make my water bill high or flood out the event, you know?” Gregory said. “They probably didn’t have any idea of how much damage they were going to do.”

Gregory has been working on the ice ever since.

He says the vandals created thousands of dollars in damage and caused the rink to close for several days, ultimately forcing gregory to cancel birthday parties and classes over the weekend.

“My wife showed up. She finally had broke down and burst into tears because she realized all these birthday parties we were going to disappoint. That hurt more,” Gregory said.

Gregory believes he knows who did it too.

He says it happened after people stole ice skates from the rink.

Despite losing several days of business, Gregory says he’s felt the holiday spirit from the community.

“People are bringing us cookies, hugs, cash, VFW brought us a check. The amount of support and positive coming out of this far surpassed the negativity of what the vandals did,” he said.

Gregory and his family have been working on the ice here throughout all hours of the days and night.

They plan to have Brentwood On Ice back open tomorrow at noon.