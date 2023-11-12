(BCN) — A juvenile who allegedly made two gun-related threats against Bristow Middle School on Tuesday was arrested Thursday, Brentwood police said on social media Saturday.

The suspect was booked into juvenile hall.

Police said they will deploy extra officers around the school next week.

“We want to reassure parents that our ongoing investigation has not unearthed any new threats,” police wrote on social media Saturday.

At least two threatening texts were sent to the school, but police said they found no weapons or any evidence the threats would actually be carried out.

Police also indicated more than one person was involved.

“Those involved in sending threatening texts are currently undergoing administrative actions by the school district that will likely lead to severe consequences, including expulsion,” police said.

“Concurrently, the police department continues its investigation into the criminal aspects of Tuesday’s incident. Upon the investigation’s closure, the District Attorney’s office will review the case.”

