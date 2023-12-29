(KRON) – A man on probation for burglary and vehicle theft was arrested for attempted car theft, the Brentwood Police Department announced Thursday.

Brentwood officers responded to the 7600 block of Brentwood Blvd for a car burglary in progress on Dec. 26. The owner of the car witnessed a person breaking into his car and was able to describe the suspect to dispatch.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained 37-year-old Agustin Martinez of Brentwood in the immediate area.

According to police, the victim identified Martinez as the suspect. The vehicle showed signs of being tampered with.

Martinez was placed under arrest and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking.

Martinez was also on county probation for burglary and vehicle theft.