BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department arrested a man who was threatening to shoot people on the street while armed on Sunday. Allen Green of Sacramento was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and exhibiting a firearm, among several other charges.

Police were called to the 600 block of First Street early Sunday morning. They were told that Green was attempting to fight other people and had a handgun. Witnesses said Green made threats to shoot people while displaying his gun.

Green was arrested and taken to the Martinez detention facility to be booked.

There have been some instances of crimes being committed by unknown subjects in the Bay Area recently. On April 14, a victim was shot in San Francisco’s Taraval by an unknown subject in an attempted carjacking.