Brentwood police assist DEA in confiscating 60+ lbs. of methamphetamine

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Three suspects were arrested following the confiscation of more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine in Brentwood, according to the police department.

The Brentwood Police Department assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency in Oakland in the operation earlier this month.

Police say the street value of the methamphetamine was about $120,000 and “a quantity that was diverted from potentially landing in our community.”

No other details were released about this operation.

“As a police agency, we remain committed to partnering with other agencies in our continued efforts to combat the possession and distribution of illicit drugs,” police wrote in a Facebook post.