Brentwood police investigate drive-by shooting in In-N-Out parking lot

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — Brentwood officers responded to the In-N-Out parking lot after reports of a shooting, according to authorities.

When officers arrived to 5581 Lone Tree Way, they quickly learned that two victims were shot in a drive-by shooting.

When the shooting occurred, both victims were standing with a group of people in the parking lot.

The male victims are 16 and 19 years old.

The suspect car was described as a silver, 2017 or newer Honda Accord sedan with rear tinted windows.

It was last seen traveling eastbound on Lone Tree Way towards Canada Valley Road.

Officials say the shooting happened so quickly, no one was able to get a description of the suspect(s).

In-N-Out was struck by two bullets, but no customers or employees were hit.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident was not a random attack, but the motive is still unclear, according to police.

Check back for updates as this investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding the incident, you are urged to call Detective Joe Nunemaker at (925) 809-7761.