BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in the East Bay are looking for a man they allege exposed his private parts at a Kohl’s store.

The alleged incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Kohl’s at 5511 Lone Tree Way. Officers released a video and photos showing a suspect who “appears to be an adult Black male, between the age of 18-25 years old, approximately 5’7 to 5’9, thin build, and wearing a burgundy shirt with distinct lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides,” the Brentwood Police Department stated.

KRON ON is streaming live

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Talley at 925-809-7793 or dispatch at 925-809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.