(KRON) — A Brentwood Police Department officer was stabbed by a 16-year-old suspect wielding a kitchen knife on Wednesday, the City of Brentwood said.

Brentwood PD officers responded to the area of Brentwood City Park for a person armed with a knife. A caller told police that the subject appeared to be “taunting” people with it, the city said.

Officers contacted the boy and attempted to de-escalate the situation. As an officer approached the teenager to detain him, the boy stabbed the officer, per the city.

Other officers and a bystander were able to detain the boy. There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

The officer was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

The city is investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 809-7872.