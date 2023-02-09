BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to an armed robbery that happened last week, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened on Jan. 30 around 5:52 p.m. at an unnamed business on the 6900 block of Lone Tree Way.

Video (above) shows one of the suspects inside a 2006-2010 silver Dodge Charger. Police said all three suspects escaped in that car (pictured below).

The victim, who was an employee of the business, told police one of the suspects had an AR-15-style rifle when they entered. The other two were unarmed but stole items from the business, the release said.

The armed suspect is described as a Black man, 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, last seen wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. The other two suspects are described as Black men with thin builds and wearing dark clothing.

(Brentwood Police Department) (Brentwood Police Department)

The license plate of the suspect vehicle is believed to be stolen and may have been removed by now, according to police.

The victim was not physically harmed from the incident. There were no additional victims.

If you have any information about the suspects, suspect vehicle, or you are a victim or

potential witness, police say to contact Detective Agostinho at 925-809-7870.