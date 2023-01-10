Update: Nyona Grave has been found, according to Brentwood police.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old woman last seen Monday night.

She is considered at-risk because of her history with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Brentwood police.

Nyona Graves was last seen around 9:41 p.m. Monday in the area of Nicholas Court and Dainty Avenue.

KRON On is streaming live news now

She is described as 5 feet tall, about 170 pounds with gray hair and black eyes. She was last wearing a black jacket and leggings, with a red top, police said.

If you think you have seen this person or have any information regarding this person, please call the Brentwood Police Department immediately at (925) 809-7911.