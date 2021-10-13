Brentwood police search for person involved in armed robbery at In-N-Out parking lot

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police are working to identify the person responsible for an armed robbery that happened in a Brentwood In-N-Out parking lot in September.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, police say an armed robbery happened in the parking lot at 5581 Lone Tree Way.

The robber got into what appeared to be an older model blue Volvo 4-door sedan with six-spoke wheels. Authorities say the driver was a female with long hair.

The suspect is described as a man in his early to mid-20’s who was wearing a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a distinct silver belt.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at 925-809-7870. You can remain anonymous.