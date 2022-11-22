BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Brentwood PD officers arrested a 25-year-old man who brandished a gun during a road rage incident, according to a social post from the department. Officers were called to the area of O’Hara Avenue and Sand Creek Road. Officers searched the area and with the help of citizens in the area, they were able to locate the suspect, 25-year-old Omar Massoud of Antioch. He was detained inside a Pet Food Express.

Officers determined that the car Massoud was driving was the same car described to dispatch and was parked in front of Pet Food Express. Upon searching the car, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Massoud was on active probation, police said. He was placed under arrest and the vehicle was impounded.

“Had it not been for our citizens assisting reporting this crime and assisting officers in locating the vehicle and suspect, Massoud would have not been arrested and the firearm would have not been recovered,” police said in the social post. “This is a great example of our community working with us to prevent crime in our city.”