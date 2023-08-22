Image of Marcus Velasquez from the Brentwood Police Department.

(KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Marcus Velasquez, 15, was last seen leaving his home on the 400 block of Fremont Peak Drive at about 4 p.m.

Marcus is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a white tank top and a blue hat.

He is considered at-risk because he is on the autism spectrum and has other health issues, Brentwood police said.

Anyone who sees Marcus or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.