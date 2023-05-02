(KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teen.

Caden Collazo, 16, was last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Caden has been diagnosed with autism and is considered at-risk.

He is 6’1″ and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a barracuda on it — the logo of a minor league hockey team. He was also wearing a black sweatshirt and blue athletic pants and was carrying a green camouflage backpack.

Caden was last seen leaving his house and is known to visit trails and parks in the area. There are no indications that there is foul play involved in his disappearance.

Anyone who sees Caden or knows where he might be is asked to call 9-1-1.