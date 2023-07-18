(KRON) — Brentwood Police Department officers pulled over a car for expired registration and found a stash of drugs in the vehicle, BPD said Tuesday.

Police pulled the vehicle over in the area of Second Street and Brentwood Boulevard. The drugs were easily visible, per police.

In the car, officers found marijuana, heroin, and ecstasy. BPD shared an image of the recovered drugs (above), some of which were being stored in Mason jars. Others were packaged in bags. There were also stacks of cash visible in the police image.

Police arrested the driver, 20-year-old Mario Ortiz of Pittsburg. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for possession of drugs and other drug-related charges.