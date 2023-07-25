(KRON) — A woman in Brentwood was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the fatal stabbing of her husband, the Brentwood Police Department said. Officers with Brentwood PD arrived around 10:15 a.m. to the 300 block of MacArthur Way for a welfare check on a couple at a residence.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the wife. There was evidence indicating a violent crime had just occurred. Officers detained the woman and searched the residence.

They found a dead man who had been stabbed several times. There were no other victims at the residence or on the scene, police said.

The deceased man and the woman were married and lived together at the residence, police said. Brentwood PD has declined to release the names of either party until next of kin have been notified.

The woman is in custody and there is no known threat to public safety, police said. This appears to have been an isolated incident.