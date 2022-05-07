OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A federal judge in Oakland Thursday sentenced a 41-year-old Brentwood woman to 81 months in prison for filing false tax claims, wire fraud and aggravated identify theft, federal officials said.

The sentencing of Jehoaddan Wilson follows her conviction Sept. 8, 2021, of five counts each of filing false tax claims, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Trial evidence demonstrated that Wilson obtained personal identifying information from scores of unsuspecting individuals through lies and misrepresentations and then filed fraudulent tax returns in their names without their knowledge that fraudulently claimed a tax refund, according an announcement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Mark Pearson of the Internal Revenue Service.

In its memorandum filed for sentencing, the government described that Wilson’s fraud was so pervasive that in just one tax year – 2011 – she victimized approximately 388 people.

Her fraudulent tax claims caused a loss to the federal government of $902,040 in that tax year alone, prosecutors said.

United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar also ordered, in addition to the 81 months imprisonment, that Wilson pay restitution in the amount of $902,040.

2022 Bay City News, Inc.