(KRON) — The Giants’ Friday night contest against the Brewers was delayed in the second inning after Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames was hit by a line drive. Adams was taken to a hospital for additional tests.

Adames was in Milwaukee’s dugout when he was struck by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson. The game paused for several minutes as the Brewers’ training staff tended to Adames.

Adams eventually walked from the dugout to the clubhouse. He was replaced in the lineup by Brice Turang.

Anderson was visibly rattled after the play. In the ensuing inning, Milwaukee made two errors in the field and allowed seven runs.

Adames is in his third year with the Brewers after being acquired from Tampa Bay in 2021. He was batting .205 with nine home runs on the season.

The Giants went on to win the game 15-1, raising their record above .500 for the first time this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.