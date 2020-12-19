Brewery takes a stand against Bay Area’s stay-at-home order

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A brewery along the Peninsula is calling on other small businesses to join them in taking a stand against the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order.

Restaurants have been forced back into relying on only take-out to stay afloat over the next few weeks.

The owners of Pacifica Brewery say that restaurants are being unfairly targeted as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The owners say hypocrisy is their main issue with the stay at home order.

They’re puzzled as to why restaurants have been forced to reinvent themselves by creating safe outdoor dining spaces, while busy indoor businesses like malls and retail stores can remain open.

An outdoor dining desert at Pacifica Brewery — The tables to remain empty as San Mateo County is under another stay at home order.

The small business like many others is forced to rely on take out and so far that’s not going so well.

“It’s not a stay at home order at all. It’s literally shutting down restaurants, bars, breweries, all of these places,” Helen Nasserelddin said.

For Helen Nasserelddin, her two dozen employees are at the heart of the matter, most live paycheck to paycheck and depend on getting shifts.

The brewery is expanding take-out to 7 days a week to help manage.

“They need to feed their children and if we say we’re gonna shut down for three weeks, we’ll call you in three weeks. They go hungry. They live penny to penny,” Nasserelddin said.

Nasserelddin doesn’t understand why malls and other retail stores can operate inside when places like restaurants have taken extreme measures to keep their customers safe outside.

Nasserelddin says state and health leaders should reconsider the rules for restaurants.

She also hoping some will step up by defying the orders together to show their businesses are safe to operate.

“Let’s all stand together and figure out a way that we can protest this safely and say enough is enough you can’t do this. You can’t do this. This is wrong. It’s not about being fair. it’s about being wrong,” Nasserelddin said.

Restaurants, like Pacifica Brewery, have been asking for proof that outdoor dining is a breeding ground for spreading COVID-19.

One of the arguments has been that closing outdoor spaces will lead to people unsafely gathering indoors elsewhere.