MARTINEZ, Calif. (BCN)– Two days after Election Day, Martinez City Councilmember Brianne Zorn has jumped into the lead in the race to be the city’s next mayor. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Zorn had 23.96 percent of the vote.

Planning Commissioner Sean Trambley also got a late push, leapfrogging the leader from the initial results Tuesday, Councilmember Lara DeLaney, with 22.97 percent — 122 votes behind Zorn. DeLaney is currently in third with 22.81 percent of the vote. DeLaney is 141 votes behind Zorn.

In fourth place, former Mayor Mike Menesini has 13.25 percent of the vote, ahead of Mark Ross and Michael Ayers. District 4 City Council incumbent Debbie McKillop was still ahead of Ben Therriault on Thursday afternoon by the narrow margin of 36 votes. In District 1, Jay Howard was ahead of Nakenya Allen by 413 votes.

